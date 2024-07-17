Gokwe E-Passport Office Now Operational
The electronic passport (e-passport) registry office in Gokwe South District has commenced issuing passports to the public.
The new office, which was completed just last month, is the third passport issuance centre in Midlands Province, complementing the existing passport offices in Gweru and Zvishavane.
The Zvishavane passport office serves the upper parts of Midlands Province as well as some areas in Masvingo and Matabeleland South provinces.
The newly opened Gokwe South office caters to the southern region of Midlands and also covers parts of Matabeleland North, particularly Binga District, and the Sanyati area of Mashonaland West.
Speaking during a recent visit to the Gokwe passport office, Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, said (via Chronicle):
It gives me great pleasure to tour the state-of-the-art Gokwe South e-passport office, which resonates with the Second Republic under the able and visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Mnangagwa’s desire and commitment to deal with backlogs, long winding queues, middlemen and high travelling costs by bringing services closer.
The e-passport office dovetails with the Second Republic’s industrialisation and modernisation trajectory as it encompasses the digital economy and devolution and decentralisation agenda through the provision of online civil registry services and uplifting the livelihoods of previously marginalised communities.
The Civil Registry Department also opened e-passport offices in Johannesburg, South Africa to cater for the diaspora community and similar developments are underway in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and United States of America.
More: Pindula News