Public Prosecutor Arrested For Soliciting A US$450 Bribe

He allegedly threatened that failure to pay the bribe would result in the brother receiving a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years.

The state further alleges that the accused received US$50 that day, and the remaining US$150 was paid the following day.

Moyo is said to have also demanded a further US$250, but the complainant indicated that she did not have the money. The complainant reportedly recorded the conversation using her phone.

The case was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused prosecutor. He was scheduled to appear in court on July 17 for a bail ruling on the bribery charges.

More: Pindula News

