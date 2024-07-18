Construction Workers Attacked And Robbed In Harare, Security Guard Killed
Six construction workers were violently assaulted and robbed by three armed suspects at a construction site along Hillside Road Extension in the Msasa suburb of Harare, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.
Tragically, the on-duty security guard, Elliot Mudzingwa (32), succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack.
The assailants are reported to have used logs and steel bars as weapons during the assault.
Following the incident, they made off with a total of US$95 in cash and four cell phones belonging to the victims, fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle. Police said:
The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder and robbery which occurred at a complex under construction along Hillside Road Extension, Msasa, Harare on 16/07/24. Three unknown suspects entered the complex through an unlocked gate and attacked six complainants and the security guard, Elliot Mudzingwa (32), with logs and steel bars. The suspects stole US$95.00 and four cellphones before fleeing the scene in their getaway car. The security guard succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information related to this case to come forward and report it at their nearest police station.
More: Pindula News