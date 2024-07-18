Construction Workers Attacked And Robbed In Harare, Security Guard Killed

6 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jul 2024 08:21:20 GMT

Six construction workers were violently assaulted and robbed by three armed suspects at a construction site along Hillside Road Extension in the Msasa suburb of Harare, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

Tragically, the on-duty security guard, Elliot Mudzingwa (32), succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack.

The assailants are reported to have used logs and steel bars as weapons during the assault.

Feedback