Dynamos Has A "Pool" Of Sangomas Paid Before Every Match | Report

These spiritual practitioners are reported to typically charge at least US$500 per game, though the fee can be higher depending on the importance of the fixture.

In the case of the Highlanders match, the sangoma used was reportedly paid US$1,000 due to the high-profile nature of the encounter.

The sangoma claimed that Dynamos had been “bewitched,” which was preventing their strikeforce from scoring as many goals as the coaches would have liked.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Dynamos have a designated sangoma based in Bulawayo who is responsible for overseeing their matches in that region of the country. Said a source:

We call him Dr Maphosa, he is from Bulawayo, and it is said that the club owes him US$14 000 in unpaid dues and he is not happy about this and we are told that explains why we are struggling. There is also a sangoma from Mufakose for the team, he charges US$500 per game and there is also another sangoma in Chihota. The money which is paid to the sangomas is listed under match expenses as there are no receipts to support whether the sangomas have really been paid or not.

In Zimbabwe, the role and influence of sangomas remain deeply entrenched within the country’s cultural landscape.

This reverence for sangomas has even extended into the digital realm, with a newer generation of spiritualists embracing social media including platforms like TikTok to connect with a wider audience, offering guidance, divination, and various spiritual remedies to their followers.

