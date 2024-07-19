Chinese National Loses US$20 000 To Armed Robbers In Borrowdale

It is alleged that the perpetrators, armed with an unidentified pistol, first confronted and subdued the on-duty security guard, Herbert Hakupangwi, as he was conducting perimeter checks.

The assailants reportedly tied up Hakupangwi’s hands and legs with an electric cable before proceeding to Jiang’s room, where he was sleeping at the time.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the robbery. He said:

Police are investigating an armed robbery case in Borrowdale. The accused persons were reported to have knocked on one of the guest houses, where the complainant was asleep and he opened the door assuming that it was one of the guest house employees. As he opened the door, six accused persons entered into the room. One of the accused persons pointed a pistol at him demanding cash. The accused persons took his bag beside the bed, containing cash US$20 000, credit cards and his passport. He requested the accused person to leave his passport, and they returned it. When the accused person left the premises, the complainant told a colleague that he had been robbed. Upon arriving at the guest house, she discovered that her handbag, containing US$1 700, which was on a couch in her office and a speaker, was also stolen.

Yi Ting had been booked at the guest house since June 13.

