Football Team Captains Now Mandated To Wear Single-coloured Armbands
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has amended some laws of the game for the 2024/25 football season.
IFAB is the sole body responsible for the Laws of the Game, which are the official rules that govern the sport of association football.
The most significant change is Law 4, which mandates captains to wear single-coloured armbands. The amendments are with effect from July 1, 2024. Law 4 reads:
The compulsory equipment of a player comprises the following separate items: The team captain must wear the armband issued or authorised by the relevant competition organiser, or a single-coloured armband that may also have the word ‘captain’ or the letter ‘C’ or a translation thereof, which should also be a single colour. The captain must wear an armband which is simple and conforms to the requirements of Law 4 relating to slogans, statements, images and advertising. It may be issued or authorised by the competition organiser.
As reported by the Chronicle, despite the changes, a match commissioner said some teams in the local Castle Lager Premier Soccer League were resisting compliance with the amendments, arguing that referees are making it up.
IFAB is made up of the four British football associations (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland) and FIFA.
The four British football associations each have one vote, while FIFA has four votes.
Decisions regarding changes to the Laws of the Game require a three-quarters majority to be approved.
