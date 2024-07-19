Football Team Captains Now Mandated To Wear Single-coloured Armbands

7 minutes ago Fri, 19 Jul 2024 10:51:45 GMT

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has amended some laws of the game for the 2024/25 football season.

IFAB is the sole body responsible for the Laws of the Game, which are the official rules that govern the sport of association football.

The most significant change is Law 4, which mandates captains to wear single-coloured armbands. The amendments are with effect from July 1, 2024. Law 4 reads:

