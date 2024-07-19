Gweru Kombi Accident Victims Identified
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the four victims of the Gweru kombi accident which occurred on 15 July 2024.
The deceased are Trust Mudzengi (54), a male adult, Dewa Nhlahla (27), a male adult, Susan Mashiri (54), a female adult of Mkoba 18, Gweru, and Rapha Chiongo (30), a male adult of Mkoba 18, Gweru.
The accident occurred at around 4 PM on Monday at the 3-kilometre peg along Hamutyinei Road, Gweru.
Police said a Toyota Hiace kombi carrying 21 passengers veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its right side. 4 people were killed and 18 others were injured. Said ZRP spokesperson Commisioner Paul Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to avoid overspeeding and overloading vehicles when travelling on the country’s roads.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Above all, public service vehicle operators are urged to observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard lives.
More: Pindula News