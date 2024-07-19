Gweru Kombi Accident Victims Identified

4 minutes ago Fri, 19 Jul 2024 12:49:39 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the four victims of the Gweru kombi accident which occurred on 15 July 2024.

The deceased are Trust Mudzengi (54), a male adult, Dewa Nhlahla (27), a male adult, Susan Mashiri (54), a female adult of Mkoba 18, Gweru, and Rapha Chiongo (30), a male adult of Mkoba 18, Gweru.

The accident occurred at around 4 PM on Monday at the 3-kilometre peg along Hamutyinei Road, Gweru.

Feedback