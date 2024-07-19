Hwange Man Jailed 6 Years For Attacking Ex-Wife With Needles

He expressed his displeasure over her decision to remarry. This led to a heated altercation between the two, during which the accused struck the complainant twice on the back with a stick.

He then tripped her, causing her to fall to the ground, at which point he took out two needles from his pocket and forcefully inserted them into her chest and abdomen. Ncube then fled the scene.

The complainant was eventually rescued by her current husband, who promptly escorted her to the police station to file a report. She was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Ncube was convicted and sentenced to 6 years’ imprisonment, with 2 years suspended. He will effectively serve 4 years behind bars.

