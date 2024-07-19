Hwange Man Jailed 6 Years For Attacking Ex-Wife With Needles
A 52-year-old man from Hwange was sentenced to 6 years’ imprisonment by the Hwange Magistrates’ Court on attempted murder charges.
The accused, Dominic Ncube, was found guilty of violently assaulting his 30-year-old ex-wife and inserting needles into her chest and abdomen.
The court heard that on October 18, 2023, Ncube confronted the complainant while she was working in her field.
He expressed his displeasure over her decision to remarry. This led to a heated altercation between the two, during which the accused struck the complainant twice on the back with a stick.
He then tripped her, causing her to fall to the ground, at which point he took out two needles from his pocket and forcefully inserted them into her chest and abdomen. Ncube then fled the scene.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The complainant was eventually rescued by her current husband, who promptly escorted her to the police station to file a report. She was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Ncube was convicted and sentenced to 6 years’ imprisonment, with 2 years suspended. He will effectively serve 4 years behind bars.
More: Pindula News