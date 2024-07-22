Chiwenga Not "Anointed" To Lead ZANU PF After Mnangagwa, Says Mutsvangwa

ZANU PF is not a church where people can be anointed, and the president is not the Pope or the Archbishop of Canterbury who anoint priests If you think you’re worth it, go and sell yourself to the people. If you clamour for anointment by the president, it means you have failed the litmus test of being a ZANU PF leader. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

ZANU PF is not a secret society and there is no secret agreement on succession. People are going to vote their leaders from the grassroots level.

Mutsvangwa has not only refuted claims of a predetermined succession plan for Chiwenga but he has also been reported to quietly harbour ambitions to succeed Mnangagwa. He said:

Some of us were very involved in this thing in 2017. We know where the allegiances of each and every person lay at that particular time but we don’t mention it. Mutsvangwa insinuated that Chiwenga held a secret meeting with Mugabe while the coup was in progress as he wavered on whether to see it through.

He also said even if Mnangagwa were to endorse Chiwenga as his successor, this would be resisted. Said Mutsvangwa:

You want to become a leader by induction, like a magnet saying ‘because I am a piece of iron I must also be magnetised by the president?’ Even if the president said there was a secret agreement, we would censor him. That’s why the president was very clear on his tenure. He cleansed himself. Why, when he has done his job very well as a Democrat, would he choose to exit by donating the seat to someone else?

ZANU PF last held its elective congress in December 2022, with the next one scheduled for 2027. The 2027 congress is expected to be the platform where Mnangagwa’s successor will emerge.

The military has historically played a major role in ZANU-PF’s internal politics and could still make a decisive intervention in support of its favoured candidate as happened in 2017.

More: Pindula News

