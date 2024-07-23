Pindula|Search Pindula
DStv Hikes Subscription Fees

Tue, 23 Jul 2024
Multichoice, the media conglomerate behind the popular DStv satellite television service, has announced an upward review of its subscription fees effective August 1, 2024.

In a notice sent to its customer base, Multichoice cited the rising operational costs as the primary driver behind this decision to adjust its pricing structure. It said: 

We have tried our best to keep our expenses low but our operating costs continue to rise. We have thus reviewed our subscription fees with effect from 1 August 2024.

More to follow…

DStvMultichoiceDStv ZimbabweSubscription

