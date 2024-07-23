DStv Hikes Subscription Fees
Multichoice, the media conglomerate behind the popular DStv satellite television service, has announced an upward review of its subscription fees effective August 1, 2024.
In a notice sent to its customer base, Multichoice cited the rising operational costs as the primary driver behind this decision to adjust its pricing structure. It said:
We have tried our best to keep our expenses low but our operating costs continue to rise. We have thus reviewed our subscription fees with effect from 1 August 2024.Feedback
More to follow…
