I Didn’t Flirt With Wicknell Chivayo, Says Tariro Gezi

However, in an interview with the Chronicle, Gezi has now authenticated the leaked chat with Chivayo but firmly denied any romantic involvement with him. She said:

Wicknell is a public figure that I admire, but I’m not one for scandals. The only time I spoke to him was when I was trying to assist musician Greatman in getting an electric wheelchair after Greatman posted his plea to Chivayo on Facebook. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 I then took that post and sent it to Chivayo’s DM, and I don’t see that as a bad move. I was only trying to help. It’s sad that the internet is now used as a tool to destroy careers. I’ve never called or met Chivayo in person. It was just that innocent Instagram chat, and I think the leaked chats are a way of trying to discredit what I’ve built over the years. I didn’t flirt with Chivayo.

In the past, Gezi has faced rumours about being romantically involved with musicians Jah Prayzah and Baba Harare, allegations that she has consistently denied.

Gezi is the leader of a single mothers’ support group called “My Sister’s Keeper” and the founder of the “Kwana Kwana” philanthropic brand.

She was born and raised in Queenspark East, Bulawayo, by her late grandmother.

Gezi attended Thomas Rudland Primary School and Regina Mundi High School in Bulawayo. She later relocated to Chiredzi and then to Harare.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment