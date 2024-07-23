Marondera Man Kills Wife, Son (6) In Cold Blood

I was in my room when I heard the woman crying out for help. Aichema achiti ndiri kubaiwa nebanga, ndava kufa ndibatsireiwo (I am being stabbed, help me I am dying). I rushed to their bedroom door and tried to open it but failed as it was locked from inside. I started banging on the door and shouting but no one opened it. The woman continued crying helplessly. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

Later on, I heard someone unlock the door and I ran to my bedroom and locked myself inside. I was afraid that the man would also attack me.

Later, Bhainai saw Evelyn stagger out of the room, bleeding and crying. Ezekiel then rushed out through a different door.

She said she then went out to get help from neighbours and when she came back, she could not find Evelyn where she had left her. Said Bhainai:

When I entered their dining room, I saw their son lying on the floor with a knife stuck in his back.

She said she screamed to alert more people and when she went outside to search for the stabbed woman, she then found her lying about 30 metres from the house “breathing faintly”. She said:

We tried to get a vehicle to take her to the hospital but failed and she died.

