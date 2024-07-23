Villagers Commend UK-Funded Biogas Digester Project

One of the beneficiaries, Mlambo, expressed the villagers’ satisfaction with the biogas digesters, saying they are very happy with the new technology. He told The Herald:

We thank the Government for the biogas digesters, cooking is now much easier for us. We used to have challenges as trees were being chopped wantonly.

Another beneficiary, Jane Dhini (pictured) said:

The biogas digesters have gone a long way in improving our living conditions and we hope that the project will spread across the whole village.

The project is supporting vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe to enhance their adaptation and resilience to climate shocks through a substantial investment of $16 million.

The project is being implemented across multiple districts in the country, including Chipinge (Hakwata), Chivi (Gororo), Insiza (Wanezi), and Binga (Mlibizi).

A biogas digester is a device that anaerobically digests organic matter, such as animal manure or agricultural waste, to produce biogas.

The biogas produced is primarily composed of methane and carbon dioxide and can be used as a renewable fuel for heating, cooking, or electricity generation.

