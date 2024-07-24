229 People Buried Alive By Landslides In Ethiopia

8 minutes ago Wed, 24 Jul 2024 12:30:26 GMT

More than 229 people were killed in southern Ethiopia following two landslides on Sunday evening and Monday morning, after heavy rains in a remote mountainous area of the Gofa zone.

Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator told BBC that young children and pregnant women were among the victims, with ten people being rescued alive.

The dead also include many individuals who attempted to rescue survivors.

