Headman Threatens To Seize Villagers' Livestock Over School Fees Arrears

Those who fail to comply will be visited by a chief's messenger, incurring an additional US$20 fee.

It is further alleged that the headman rejected school fee payments facilitated by the government, citing delays in processing. Said a source:

My father is a war veteran, and we submitted forms at Mhlahlandlela last term for the government to cover the fees. But the headman rejected it, saying the government takes too long to pay. Now, my father has to pay out of pocket and hopes to be reimbursed once the government comes through. When my father requested a letter from the school to take to Mhlahlandlela, they refused to give him one.

When contacted for comment, Headman Matenga confirmed calling a meeting to encourage parents to settle their outstanding fees. He said:

We held a meeting to urge parents to pay their school fees. According to the teachers, most haven’t paid in a long time.

Responding to the concerns raised by the disgruntled villagers, Headman Matenga acknowledged setting a due date for parents to meet with the School Development Committee (SDC) and teachers.

However, he clarified that the intent was to provide a platform for parents to discuss their fee arrears and establish mutually agreeable payment plans, rather than threaten livestock seizure.

The headman explained that mentioning the involvement of the chief’s messenger was meant to motivate parents to engage with the school authorities and ensure the institution’s smooth operation.

The issue of unpaid school fees is a longstanding challenge in many rural communities across Zimbabwe, where families often struggle with economic difficulties.

