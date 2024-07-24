Teacher Murdered By Wife Following Dispute Over Salary

9 minutes ago Wed, 24 Jul 2024 10:11:39 GMT

A teacher at Jeche Primary School was allegedly murdered by his wife following a dispute over money.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Douglas Jeche, a teacher at the local school which is located near Sadza Growth Point.

The murder occurred when Jeche allegedly transferred his salary from his bank account to his EcoCash mobile money wallet, without informing his wife, Memory Choga (41).

