Teacher Murdered By Wife Following Dispute Over Salary
A teacher at Jeche Primary School was allegedly murdered by his wife following a dispute over money.
The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Douglas Jeche, a teacher at the local school which is located near Sadza Growth Point.
The murder occurred when Jeche allegedly transferred his salary from his bank account to his EcoCash mobile money wallet, without informing his wife, Memory Choga (41).
Choga, unaware of the transfer, tried to withdraw money from her husband’s account but was unable to do so.
Upon returning home, Choga is said to have confronted Jeche and assaulted him with a log, resulting in injuries that ultimately led to his death.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to The Herald. He said:
On July 19, 2024, Memory Choga (41) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Jeche Primary School, Sadza, in which her husband Douglas Choga (45) died.
The suspect indiscriminately assaulted the victim with a log following a misunderstanding after the husband had transferred his monthly salary from his bank account into his EcoCash account.
The husband sustained multiple wounds all over the body and he succumbed to the injuries.
More: Pindula News