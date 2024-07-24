War Veterans, Collaborators To Get Medals, Certificates - Govt

This year we expect that indeed we will have a very huge figure and from next year, we expect the war collaborators to also be awarded medals… All the ministers of State in the 10 provinces will be issuing certificates of appreciation for the role played by the war collaborators as well as other comrades who were not rewarded when the process was done. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

Matuke said the first step will be to register all former combatants. This comprehensive registration process is intended to provide the necessary data to then develop targeted assistance packages for the war veterans.

However, Matuke acknowledged that the provision of this support will be contingent on the “availability of resources” at the government’s disposal.

This caveat suggests the initiative may be constrained by the country’s ongoing economic challenges and budgetary limitations.

Matuke also said the government will prioritise the maintenance and upkeep of the shrines and memorial sites established to honour the heroes of the liberation struggle. He said:

The President started with earlier battles such as Phuphu where he visited and showed appreciation for people who fought in that war and ensured that they were given the necessary appreciation. If you also look at Kangoma in Gutu, Masvingo, the President also went to that area and paid homage to those people who lost their lives as they fought in the liberation struggle.

After the country’s independence in 1980, the former guerrilla fighters became an influential political force and lobbied the government for greater recognition and benefits.

They continue to wield political and economic clout, often using their liberation war credentials to demand preferential treatment and access to resources.

