City Of Harare Ungovernable And Chaotic - Govt
The Minister of Local Government and Public Works has expressed deep concern over the alleged malpractices and dysfunctional governance that have rendered the City of Harare ungovernable and chaotic.
In a statement, the Ministry said Harare City Fathers have abandoned their core mandate of effective service delivery. Instead, they have resorted to self-serving corrupt activities at the expense of the city’s ratepayers. It said:
In light of this, the Government is determined to assist in restoring the City to functional status where it is able to undertake its duties, roles and responsibilities for effective service delivery in a manner that benefits all ratepayers and citizens of the City of Harare.Feedback
Minister Daniel Garwe also appealed to the residents and the general public to be patient and support the government’s efforts to restore order and good governance in the City of Harare.
Harare City Council faces several challenges that impact its functioning and service delivery.
The local authority is grappling with recurrent water shortages and poor water quality, leading to health risks like cholera outbreaks.
The city is also struggling with waste disposal and management techniques, as well as traffic congestion, particularly in the city centre.
