From Page To Stage: "The Write Space" Uplifts Writers, Readers, And More In Zimbabwe

Billie has teamed up with acclaimed author Farayi Mungoshi and renowned writer-performer Lennox Makurumidze to bring this project to life. Said Billie:

The Write Space was created to be a platform for literature lovers to meet, share and connect with each other. It will help writers, readers and others in the literary world connect and grow together by encouraging progressive and engaging dialogue about matters affecting the sector.

Through a series of monthly discussions, workshops, and other engaging activities, The Write Space seeks to cultivate a safe and stimulating environment for meaningful conversations to take place.

Industry professionals, stakeholders, and audiences will be invited to explore specific topics relevant to the literary community. Added Billie:

By facilitating meaningful dialogue and reaching out to literature lovers, The Write Space helps writers to improve their craft and share their work with more people. In support of this, The Write Space invites seasoned professionals in the literary sector to engage writers at different stages in the development of their careers.

Acclaimed writer and spoken word artist Lennox Makurumidze who is part of the ‘The Write Space’ panel of discussion shared insightful reflections on the growth of his poetic craft.

Makurumidze emphasized that as creative individuals, artists are constantly in search of bettering themselves, driven by the “high of creation.”

He noted that poetry and spoken word, in particular, are not merely technical mediums, but rather expressions of human emotion that evolve alongside the person creating them.

Drawing from his experiences in Harare, Zimbabwe, Makurumidze expressed a desire to amplify the stories of everyday people, whether joyful or sorrowful, uplifting or critical.

His goal is to convey the diverse narratives of his community through the power of storytelling in his poetry.

Educator and social entrepreneur Suraiya Essof praised the impact of The Write Space, a literary initiative she recently attended.

Essof noted that the event helped shift perspectives on writer’s block, reframing it as a normal part of the creative process rather than a sign of failure.

She found the sense of community and shared experiences among the writers particularly powerful, realizing they all face similar struggles.

Essof highlighted how The Write Space bridges the gap between isolation and connection for writers, providing a platform for storytelling, feedback, and collective growth within the literary world.

Story contributed by Shingirai Manyengavana

