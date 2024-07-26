ARTUZ Vows To Fight For Dismissed Union President Masaraure's Reinstatement

The government of Zimbabwe, in the form of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education through the Public Service Commission has once again trampled on the basic rights of workers in Zimbabwe by illegally and unilaterally discharging the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President from his teaching position. The government employed the usual modus operandi of concocting strange non-existent charges against President Masaraure. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Chere revealed that before his dismissal, Masaraure had gone for over 5 years without receiving his full salary, with junior government officials reportedly unwilling to address and resolve the issue. Said Chere:

The government proceeded to cease the President’s salary for more than 5 years. We naturally pressed for the remuneration of the President only for the government to discharge him from his employment. We on behalf of the Union tried to engage the employer over the issue. Our spirited efforts of engagement were stonewalled as staffers whom we met were hesitant and even afraid of engaging. Some powerful force was apparently leaning on them. Call it duress or undue influence if you like.

Chere declared that the union would vigorously oppose Masaraure’s dismissal, using every available means, and work to reinstate him in his position. He said:

We will leave no stone unturned and no turn unstoned as we claim justice for the President. All legal apparatus have since been activated to correct this illegality. Let be known that all teachers in particular and all workers in general stand behind and with our Union President against this injustice. We will provide leadership and direction until Cde Masaraure is reinstated and restitution is effected. That is a promise. We treat the unlawful discharge letter as another just piece of toilet paper have already used it in the rightful ablution facility and flush it to the sewage plant.

On March 30, 2024, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s Provincial Education Director for Mashonaland East, Anatoria Ncube, officially notified Masaraure in writing of his dismissal from the public service. She wrote:

It has been noted that your salary was ceased after you failed to report for duty. You did not, thereafter, come forward to claim your salary or avail yourself to your Head office to advise why you had failed or were failing to report for duty. You have still not reported for work to date. You were thus absent from duty for a continuous period in excess of thirty days without having been granted leave of absence. Through the minute referenced A/126/3C dated 30 May 2014, the Secretary discharged you from the service, in terms of section 63. (e) Of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000 as amended, with effect from after duty on 24 May 2019 the last day you reported for duty.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment