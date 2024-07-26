Bus Operator Chikozho Commits Suicide Amidst Ballooning Debts

7 minutes ago Fri, 26 Jul 2024 13:01:40 GMT

Prominent Zvishavane businessman and bus operator Alphabet Takawira Chikozho reportedly took his own life by shooting himself in the mouth.

Chikozho is said to have committed suicide at his residence in the Caravan Park suburb of Zvishavane, late Thursday afternoon.

According to The Herald, the incident occurred shortly after Chikozho had lost a civil court case in which he had been fighting non-payment of debts.

