Bus Operator Chikozho Commits Suicide Amidst Ballooning Debts

7 minutes agoFri, 26 Jul 2024 13:01:40 GMT
Prominent Zvishavane businessman and bus operator Alphabet Takawira Chikozho reportedly took his own life by shooting himself in the mouth.

Chikozho is said to have committed suicide at his residence in the Caravan Park suburb of Zvishavane, late Thursday afternoon.

According to The Herald, the incident occurred shortly after Chikozho had lost a civil court case in which he had been fighting non-payment of debts.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the matter was being handled by police at the national level.

It is alleged that Chikozho who once ran a fleet of over 20 buses under Chikozho Bus Services and retail shops was now insolvent and had been in and out of courts over non-payment of debts. Said a source:

When he shot himself yesterday evening, he had just lost a civil court case where he had been told to repay a substantial debt.

More: Pindula News

Tags

ZvishavaneSuicideAlphabet Takawira Chikozho

