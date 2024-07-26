South Africa Arrests 95 Libyans Allegedly Running Underground Military Camp

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, working together with the ProvJoint structure, including the Department of Home Affairs and other role players like Police Intelligence, have uncovered a suspected military training base in White River and apprehended 95 foreign nationals in connection with the discovery.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, convened the Provincial Joint Structures (ProvJoints) two days ago after receiving intelligence information about the suspected camp.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

This led to a joint operation being carried out today, Friday 26 July 2024, resulting in the raid and subsequent arrests.

The place, which was initially designated as a training site, appears to have been converted into an illegal military training base.

The 95 individuals taken into custody are all Libyan nationals and are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities…

The investigation is still ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available. The SAPS would like to assure the public that there is no immediate threat to community safety.