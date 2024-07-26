ZINASU President, Emmanuel Sitima, Granted US$100 Bail

However, Sitima was re-arrested and charged with criminal nuisance, allegedly for displaying placards and insulting police outside the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mangosi ordered Sitima to return to court on July 31 for routine remand.

In a statement tendered in court, investigating officer Fadzai Chafa said Sitima was arrested on Wednesday without a warrant.

Chafa also said Sitima was on the run since June this year. Said Chafa:

The accused had been on the run and since the offence occurred, efforts to locate him were in vain.

The prosecution, represented by Thomas Chanakira, told the court that on June 27 at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, Sitima was identified in video footage singing, chanting slogans, and using abusive language in the midst of a crowd of protesters.

Chanakira further alleged that Sitima, along with supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party, had held a demonstration at the Harare Magistrates’ Court while holding placards. This demonstration occurred as 78 other activists were denied bail.

According to Chanakira, Sitima and his co-accused, who remains at large, chanted CCC slogans while tossing placards and using abusive language towards the police.

The police reportedly ordered the group to disperse, but they resisted, leading to some arrests, while Sitima managed to flee the scene.

