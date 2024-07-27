Two Cops Among Five People Facing Murder Charge After Fatally Assaulting Housemaid

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on July 17, 2024, at Plot 26 in Parl, Selous.

Kamugwala had been tasked to clean the house of the second accused person, who later discovered that $100 was missing.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The second accused person then teamed up with the first and third accused persons and began interrogating Kamugwala, assaulting her with switches, electric cables, and open hands.

The first and second accused persons then went to the local police base, where they met the fourth and fifth accused persons, who are police officers.

The fourth and fifth accused persons proceeded to assault the now-handcuffed Kamugwala with a baton stick.

While in custody, Kamugwala admitted to stealing the money and claimed to have given it to a friend, who denied the allegations.

She later stated that she had hidden the money at home, but a search yielded no results. The fourth and fifth accused persons further assaulted Kamugwala before leaving her in the custody of the first, second, and third accused persons.

Kamugwala died the following morning as the first and second accused persons were attempting to take her to consult a prophet.

The accused persons were remanded in custody until August 1, 2024, and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment