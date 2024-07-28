Armed Robber Shot Dead By Police In Domboshava

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Kenneth Chiputura (50) and Jaison Munyapa (18) in connection with a series of armed robberies which occurred between 31st May 2024 and 23rd July 2024 in July 2024 in Harare.

The other suspect, Raymond Mugabe (39) died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a shootout with detectives in Domboshava.

On 26th July 2024, Detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, arrested Kenneth Chiputura at his residence in Nhamburo Village, Chinamhora, Domboshava after receiving information linking him to the robberies. The arrest led to the recovery of a bullet proof vest and 40 Chinese Yuan.

Further investigations by the detectives led to the arrest of Jaison Munyapa on 27th July 2024. He was found in possession of a CZ 75 SP-01 pistol, a Retay air gun and an empty bottle of champagne.

Raymond Mugabe, who was implicated in the robberies, was shot by the detectives during a shoot out as the suspect exchanged gunshots with detectives while hiding in a house at Dzorwa Village, Chinamhora, Domboshava. A CZ P-07 pistol, an empty bottle of wine, 0.44 Magnum revolver, a Grand Power 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, 8 X 9mmm magazines, 1 000 X 9mm live rounds, 28 X 303 live rounds and 9 X Magnum rounds were recovered at the scene.

The trio is linked to two armed robbery cases, including the one which occurred on 31st May 2024 at a house along Ruwanga Road, Mandara, Harare where US$15 000.00 cash, four firearms and jewelry were stolen and another robbery case which occurred on 23rd July 2024 at a house along Duiker Street, Mandara, Harare where US$1 000.00 cash and valuables worth US $1 000.00 were stolen.

Investigations are in progress to arrest the outstanding suspects only identified as Blessing and Mavhunga as well as recover stolen property and identify additional cases linked to the suspects.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for providing positive information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information on criminal movements is urged to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

