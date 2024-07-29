Kasukuwere Urges Zimbabweans To "Rise Up" And Resist Mnangagwa Bid For Third Term

However, the recent push by ZANU PF elements for him to stay in power beyond this timeline has raised concerns about a potential constitutional breach.

Posting on X on Sunday night, Kasukuwere called on Zimbabweans to resist any efforts by Mnangagwa to extend his rule or seek a third term, saying such a move is “careless and dangerous”. He wrote:

The ill-fated 2030 mobilisation by factional interests within ZANU PF must be resisted. The current government is yet to complete a year in its second term of office. ED was sworn in for the second and last term on the 4th of September 2023.

To imagine that his minions are already running around motivating for a third term is careless and dangerous. This will require that we rise up and defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe from this calculated assault.

Politicians, the Clergy, veterans of the struggle, peasants, business leaders, youths, women and all citizens, this is the time to say NO to this madness.

Already, the “cooking” is underway at times disguised as gastronomy engagements! The women and youths are now being prepared accordingly.

The multiple voices within the party are sending different signals and sadly, it appears ED is very much behind these shenanigans, typical modus operandi, deny, deny then yield to the people’s demands.

The country therefore has to stop this madness before the future of our children is personalised. We have to join hands and take a stand against this crude and divisive rhetoric.