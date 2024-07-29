Latest Itel Phones And Their Prices in Zimbabwe - July 2024

itel A05s

Price: $70

This is currently what we consider the least you can get on a smartphone, whether you are buying for elderly parents, mukomana wemombe kumusha, or a child that just needs a basic phone, or just a temporary replacement when your phone breaks or is stolen.

It has 32GB storage and 2GB RAM. The camera is also basic, at 8Megapixels for the back camera and 5 megapixels for the back camera.

It will do WhatsApp, internet browsing, take decent photos and other basic tasks, but don’t expect the world of it.

Full Specifications here:

https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-a05s-32gb-2gb-22-2024022715543731153/

itel A50

Price: $79

You can consider this the successor of the popular A70 which broke so many barriers last year in balancing price and power. The itel A70 is still a good buy, but it has since been succeeded by the A50 which has 128GB storage and 3GB power and priced even less.

Just a year ago, a 128GB storage phone at $84 was unheard of. The smartphone world is exciting because of this.

Full Specifications here:

https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-a50-64gb-3gb-22-2024051512293074221/

itel P55

Price: Starting at $105

The P55 replaced the P40, the P38, P37 and so on. It comes in 3 flavours: The Standard version starting at $105, then there’s the P55 + version starting at $129, and then finally the P55 5G at $144.

While the P55 doesn’t have a version with 7000mAh battery, the improved processor (a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 chip) means you get some efficiencies and therefore still able to have comparable battery life. Ofcourse, if it had a 7000mAh it would even be more powerful.

Full Specifications:

https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-p55-128gb-4gb-22-2024061345046654248/

itel S24

Price: starting at $119

The S series is a favourite in Zimbabwe. The phones are just considered more stylish. 2023 was the year of the S23. It has now been replaced by the S24, an even more powerful and capable phone at but still priced at itel’s standard affordable rates.

Itel has a 128GB storage and a 256GB storage version. All other specs are the same. The most notable upgrades on this over its predecessor, are the 108Megapixel camera and the Helio G91 processor. The Unisoc T processors are out the door.

Full Specifications:

https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-s24-128gb-22-20240426142756795795/

Price: $174

The itel RS4 is itel’s first phone to be billed as a gaming phone. It has more processing power than all other itel phones, coming with the Mediatek Helio G99. It’s a massive difference compared to the other itel phones in terms of processing speed. It also comes with an optional hardware RAM of 12GB which just makes it a more capable phone that all itel phones. The standard version has 8GB.

Full Specifications:

https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-rs4-256gb-storage-8gb-22-2024053072549427918/

Full Itel Catalogue Download

Pindula is an official itel retailer. You can download the latest itel Zimbabwe Catalogue on this link:

https://news.pindula.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/itel-catalogue-techzim-pindula-july-2024-cash.pdf

You can also just contact Pindula and Techzim customer support on the following WhatsApp number: +263715068543

All phones are available on credit for SSB civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe.

