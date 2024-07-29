Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeEducation

NUST Fees: How Much A Zimbabwe University Semester Costs

5 minutes agoMon, 29 Jul 2024 16:42:19 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
NUST Fees: How Much A Zimbabwe University Semester Costs

A recent notice sent out to prospective undergraduate students at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Zimbabwe shows the cost of a university education in the country.

According to the notice, student pay amounts ranging from US $500 to $650 depending on their undergraduate degree program.

The Notice, which you can download here, lists the following programs and their academic fees:

Faculty of Communication and Information Science: US $560

Faculty of Applied Science: US $620

itel A05s now available on Pindula:

32GB storage, 2GB RAM

$70 USD

WhatsApp +263715068543

Faculty of Built Environment: US $620

Faculty of Commerce: US $500

Faculty of Engineering: US $620

Faculty of Medicine: US $650

Faculty of Science and Technology: US $620

Additional Special Levies

Studio Levy (FOBE) : US $95

Studio Levy (C.I.S):  US $35

Clinical Levy (HAS):  US $125

Clinical Levy (HMED): US $35

Location Levy: US $150

Elective Medicine: US $195

 

Accommodation Fees

The notice did not include accommodation fees. However some research shows that NUST offers On-Campus accommodation at $7 (single rooms) and $6 (sharing rooms) a day. The fee includes 3 meals a day. 

A semester is at least 4 months so this works out to about $800 a semester for accommodation.

Off-Campus accommodation is also offered at the recently built Old Mutual Student Complex and this goes for $90 a month, but does not include any meals. Students have to arrange meals for themselves.

Since the Old Mutual Student Complex belongs to Old Mutual, fees are paid to the company directly.

 

About NUST

NUST is one of the most prestigious universities in Zimbabwe, along with the University of Zimbabwe. It is located in Bulawayo, the second largest city in the country.

Over the years, there have been complaints by students and their families that the cost of a university education in Zimbabwe is too high, given the state of the economy.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Education

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback