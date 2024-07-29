NUST Fees: How Much A Zimbabwe University Semester Costs
A recent notice sent out to prospective undergraduate students at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Zimbabwe shows the cost of a university education in the country.
According to the notice, student pay amounts ranging from US $500 to $650 depending on their undergraduate degree program.
The Notice, which you can download here, lists the following programs and their academic fees:
Faculty of Communication and Information Science: US $560
Faculty of Applied Science: US $620
Faculty of Built Environment: US $620
Faculty of Commerce: US $500
Faculty of Engineering: US $620
Faculty of Medicine: US $650
Faculty of Science and Technology: US $620
Additional Special Levies
Studio Levy (FOBE) : US $95
Studio Levy (C.I.S): US $35
Clinical Levy (HAS): US $125
Clinical Levy (HMED): US $35
Location Levy: US $150
Elective Medicine: US $195
Accommodation Fees
The notice did not include accommodation fees. However some research shows that NUST offers On-Campus accommodation at $7 (single rooms) and $6 (sharing rooms) a day. The fee includes 3 meals a day.
A semester is at least 4 months so this works out to about $800 a semester for accommodation.
Off-Campus accommodation is also offered at the recently built Old Mutual Student Complex and this goes for $90 a month, but does not include any meals. Students have to arrange meals for themselves.
Since the Old Mutual Student Complex belongs to Old Mutual, fees are paid to the company directly.
About NUST
NUST is one of the most prestigious universities in Zimbabwe, along with the University of Zimbabwe. It is located in Bulawayo, the second largest city in the country.
Over the years, there have been complaints by students and their families that the cost of a university education in Zimbabwe is too high, given the state of the economy.