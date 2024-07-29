NUST Fees: How Much A Zimbabwe University Semester Costs

Faculty of Communication and Information Science: US $560

Faculty of Applied Science: US $620

Faculty of Built Environment: US $620

Faculty of Commerce: US $500

Faculty of Engineering: US $620

Faculty of Medicine: US $650

Faculty of Science and Technology: US $620

Additional Special Levies

Studio Levy (FOBE) : US $95

Studio Levy (C.I.S): US $35

Clinical Levy (HAS): US $125

Clinical Levy (HMED): US $35

Location Levy: US $150

Elective Medicine: US $195

Accommodation Fees

The notice did not include accommodation fees. However some research shows that NUST offers On-Campus accommodation at $7 (single rooms) and $6 (sharing rooms) a day. The fee includes 3 meals a day.

A semester is at least 4 months so this works out to about $800 a semester for accommodation.

Off-Campus accommodation is also offered at the recently built Old Mutual Student Complex and this goes for $90 a month, but does not include any meals. Students have to arrange meals for themselves.

Since the Old Mutual Student Complex belongs to Old Mutual, fees are paid to the company directly.

About NUST

NUST is one of the most prestigious universities in Zimbabwe, along with the University of Zimbabwe. It is located in Bulawayo, the second largest city in the country.

Over the years, there have been complaints by students and their families that the cost of a university education in Zimbabwe is too high, given the state of the economy.

