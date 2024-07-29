South Africa’s ANC Expels Former President Jacob Zuma

The MK Party dislodged EFF as the third-largest political party in South Africa.

The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee found Zuma guilty of prejudicing the integrity of the party by acting in collaboration with uMkhonto weSizwe in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC.

Zuma, who was suspended from the party in January 2024, now has 21 days to appeal the judgment with the ANC’s National Committee of Appeal.

Meanwhile, MK Party Spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, on Sunday night told SABC that they had not been formally notified of Zuma’s expulsion. Said Ndhlela:

We are very disappointed at the conduct of the ANC. We find ourselves having to respond to ourselves you know of the back of a document circulating on social media, when we haven’t actually received this formally. Neither President Jacob Zuma, Comrade Tony Yengeni nor even our legal team has had sight of any formal correspondence. So we are quite shocked that this is the status of the decision that they have taken.

