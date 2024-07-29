Temba Mliswa Warns Zimbabweans Against Protesting During SADC Summit
Former ZANU PF Mashonaland West chairman Temba Mliswa says Zimbabweans should not stage protests during the upcoming SADC Summit saying protests are unlikely to be effective in Zimbabwe.
This comes as some activists have been calling for protests against egregious corruption by public officials, human rights violations, and the shrinking democratic space under the ZANU PF-led government.
However, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) this Monday, Mliswa also warned Zimbabweans that they may risk their lives if they engage in protests, as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) may respond with excessive force.
Mliswa, who lost to CCC’s Richard Tsvangirai in the race for the Norton National Assembly seat in the 2023 general election, advised Zimbabweans to shun protests and instead pursue a dialogue-based approach to address the country’s pressing issues. Said Mliswa:
It’s unfortunate that there has been a lot of hidden tension with fears of protests on the SADC Summit platform.
However, I feel that as a regional body SADC and the rest of the world, have already moved past the Zimbabwean electoral issue.
It would be politically impetuous and unstrategic for anyone to abuse the SADC Summit event as an opportunity to peddle their local political aspirations.
More so considering the amount of room the external bodies have to navigate on this local issue. It’s a futile task.
We can’t keep on having retrogressive conflicts as a theatre for the outside world in the hope they will provide local solutions.
They won’t. Let’s do what is good for Zimbabwe and for those with aspirations to work hard for the next elections.
Let’s respect the Constitution, adhere to the dictates of the law and push for the issues we desire in a considerate manner.
Zvema protests, for starters, it’s very unlikely here as the population has resigned itself from that.
Each political context has its specific nature which a wise politician or activist should attune to.
Otherwise, you find yourself hanging in the open, alone. It leads to scenarios where the ZRP exert minimum force, which is relative and subjective, at times with fatal results.
We don’t want that kind of situation to play out here. Let’s continue engaging each other in ways that are respectful and progressive.
Ours isn’t a do-or-die situation to push anyone into unhealthy reactions. We can resolve everything peacefully.
More: Pindula News