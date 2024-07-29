Zimbabwe Win Rugby Africa Men's Cup 2024

Algeria had reached their first final on the back of impressive wins over Ivory Coast and Kenya, while the Sables were chasing their second title having last won the competition in 2012.

Zimbabwe rose to the challenge and were deserved winners on the day, scoring four tries without conceding any in reply.

Right wing Trevor Gurwe set the Sables on their way with a couple of first-half tries but it wasn’t until late in the match that the Zimbabweans could relax, with tries from replacement front-row Liam Larkan and openside Godfrey Muzanargwo sealing the deal in the last seven minutes.

Zimbabwe captain Hilton Mudariki said:

This is a dream come true for every player and staff member. We dedicate this victory to the millions of Zimbabweans who have supported us throughout our journey.

This is just the beginning, and we are committed to building on this success. This win is not just for the team, it is for the 16 million Zimbabweans dotted around the world.

Algeria’s run to their first final will see them placed at a record high of 58th, having started the month in 69th.

Namibia’s 10-year reign as African champions, which included six titles, was ended by Zimbabwe in the semi-finals.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulated the Sables for the victory, posting on his social media pages:

Congratulations to the Zimbabwe Sables for winning the Rugby Africa Cup 2024! We are all proud of you!

