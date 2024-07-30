"Impossible" To Run A Political Party In Zimbabwe - Chamisa

Furthermore, the opposition operates in an environment of politically motivated violence, as well as a biased judiciary and state-controlled media that are heavily skewed in favour of the ruling party.

Posting on X, Chamisa said it is not easy to lead and run a political party without adequate financial resources.

The former ICT Minister in the Government of National Unity (GNU), said the widespread poverty afflicting the Zimbabwean population creates an extremely challenging context for political organizations to function and mobilize support.

Chamisa also highlighted that when some people are elected as Members of Parliament or Councillors, they do not serve the citizens but exploit these positions for personal gain, mistaking representation and deployment for employment opportunities.

He said despite these daunting circumstances, serving the people requires great sacrifice, and expressed determination to persevere. Wrote Chamisa:

It’s not easy to lead and run a political party in a dictatorship especially without a budget and in an environment of extreme poverty. It’s even worse when this is all in a context of massive unemployment where some occupy public office opportunistically mistaking citizens’ representation and deployment for employment. It’s a difficult environment. What an impossible task!! But then to serve is to sacrifice. Change must happen. The job will get done!

Chamisa resigned from CCC early this year due to what he described as the party being “contaminated” and “hijacked” by proxies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU PF.

In a statement, Chamisa stated that the original vision of the CCC had been compromised, and he accused the ruling party of infiltrating and undermining the CCC from within.

