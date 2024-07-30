Manica Diamonds Coach Jairos Tapera Denies Fallout With Kuda Mahachi

6 minutes ago Tue, 30 Jul 2024 13:28:11 GMT

Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera has refuted the rumours that he had a fallout with his player, Kuda Mahachi.

Contrary to the allegations, Tapera denied any clash with Mahachi that would have led him to push the club’s executive to terminate the former Warriors player’s contract.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com to address the allegations, Tapera clarified that Mahachi remains a Manica Diamonds player and that they never exchanged any hostile words. He said:

Feedback