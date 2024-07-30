Manica Diamonds Coach Jairos Tapera Denies Fallout With Kuda Mahachi
Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera has refuted the rumours that he had a fallout with his player, Kuda Mahachi.
Contrary to the allegations, Tapera denied any clash with Mahachi that would have led him to push the club’s executive to terminate the former Warriors player’s contract.
Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com to address the allegations, Tapera clarified that Mahachi remains a Manica Diamonds player and that they never exchanged any hostile words. He said:
It’s very unfortunate that there is this information circulating around social media that coach Jairos Tapera and Kuda Mahachi had a confrontation, it’s unheard of because nothing like that happened.
There are so many things happening in Mutare, I didn’t know that instead of us celebrating the team’s performance people are trying to destabilise the camp.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
It is unfortunate we have people lying that I had a confrontation with Kuda Mahachi, you know how I brought Kuda Mahachi here, he is like a son to me.
There is really nothing which has happened like that.
Mahachi joined Manica Diamonds in February 2024 after leaving his previous club, Ghanaian side FC Medeama.
Mahachi’s contract with FC Medeama was reportedly terminated due to poor performance.
Since joining Manica Diamonds, Mahachi has struggled to secure a regular spot in the club’s starting lineup.
More: Pindula News