Wrongly Pronounced Dead, Indian Man Turns To Crime To Prove He's Alive

4 minutes ago Tue, 30 Jul 2024 13:53:01 GMT

An Indian man named Baburam Bhil, a resident of Mithora village in the Balotra district was shocked to receive a death certificate bearing his own name.

This bureaucratic blunder had thrown his life into disarray, depriving him of his legal identity and jeopardizing his property and rights.

According to a report by Law Trend cited by IOL, Bhil tried to correct the mistake through legal channels, but to no avail.

