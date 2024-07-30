Wrongly Pronounced Dead, Indian Man Turns To Crime To Prove He's Alive
An Indian man named Baburam Bhil, a resident of Mithora village in the Balotra district was shocked to receive a death certificate bearing his own name.
This bureaucratic blunder had thrown his life into disarray, depriving him of his legal identity and jeopardizing his property and rights.
According to a report by Law Trend cited by IOL, Bhil tried to correct the mistake through legal channels, but to no avail.
Feeling faceless in the eyes of the law, he devised a strategy that he believed would force the authorities to acknowledge his existence: he decided to commit a crime, in the hope that it would officially recognize him as a living person. Reported Law Trend:
In a shocking move, Bhil armed himself with knives and a bottle of petrol and attacked two teachers and a parent at a local school.
The incident, which resulted in immediate police intervention, finally brought Bhil the attention he sought, albeit for all the wrong reasons.
During his interrogation by law enforcement agents, Bhil explained the unusual reason for his conduct. He was quoted as saying:
I had no choice but to make them see I was alive. I feared my property would soon be claimed by others due to the death certificate.
