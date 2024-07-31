Masvingo Man Fatally Stabbed In Kombi Altercation

We call upon members of the public to desist from resolving disputes using violence. At no point shall violence substitute dialogue.

It is alleged that Siyavizwa, along with his two friends Tinotenda Mateo (19) and Andrew Chapwanya (20), boarded a commuter omnibus (Toyota Hiace) on their way home from the Chibuku Neshamwari Festival held at Mucheke Stadium on July 27, 2024.

During the journey, Siyavizwa became embroiled in an altercation with three other passengers in the kombi – Alouis Charles Dhangu Madembo (25) from Vanyoro Village, Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka, Rosemary Gave (29) from Garapasi village in Chirumhanzi, Masvingo, and Viola Linia Tasara (34) from Musovi Village, Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi.

When the group disembarked the kombi at the intersection of Corner Kelvin Majange Street and Enard Manyimo Gutsa, it is alleged that one of the accused individuals grabbed Siyavizwa while another stabbed him just below the collarbone with a sharp object. The perpetrators then fled the scene.

Siyavizwa’s friends, Mateo and Chapwanya, tried to assist, but were unable to stop the bleeding, leading to Siyavizwa’s death at the location.

They subsequently reported the incident to the police, resulting in the arrest of Madembo, Gave and Tasara.

More: Pindula News

