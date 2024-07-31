Mnangagwa Reappoints Deputy Minister Simelisizwe Sibanda

However, Rushwaya did not specify what Sibanda had apologised for or the nature of the behaviour he promised to avoid going forward. Reads the statement:

Following representations, profuse apologies and undertakings to refrain from similar misdemeanours in future, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has decided that Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda be pardoned. Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has in terms of subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda M.P. as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development. The appointment is with immediate effect.

Sibanda was fired on 01 July 2024 after demanding the transfer of early childhood development (ECD) teacher, Winnet Mharadze from Clonmore Primary School in Bubi Constituency, allegedly for not being proficient in the local language, Ndebele.

The ZANU PF MP had gone to donate uniforms to learners at the school, 55 km out of Bulawayo, off Harare Road near Gloag High School on June 24, 2024.

During a meeting attended by teachers, parents and hundreds of learners, Sibanda asked Mharadze why she was in Matabeleland and tested her by asking her what “uqethu” is.

As reported by CITE, uqethu means grass, and it is part of a common tongue twister among IsiNdebele speakers that goes “Qum’ qethu, ‘gecu ‘qethu,” which simply means cut the grass.

This was not the first instance of Sibanda criticizing Shona teachers in Bubi. Reports indicate that Bubi District education officials alleged the MP stirred controversy previously at Mbembeswana 1 Primary, where he also reprimanded Shona teachers who could not speak the local language.

In 2016, then Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora said that infant classes (ECD to Grade Two) in the country must be taught in indigenous languages.

Zimbabwe’s Constitution also recognises 16 languages, while a 2018 policy mandates student teachers to learn three local languages beyond their own.

On 02 July, Sibanda issued an apology for publicly criticising the ECD teacher, saying he took “full responsibility” for his actions. He said:

PUBLIC APOLOGY TO THE NATION OF ZIMBABWE BY HONOURABLE SIMELISIZWE SIBANDA

2nd of July 2024 I, Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda, former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, do hereby express my sincere apologies for the concerns arising from my recent actions. I understand that my approach to addressing the issue of a teacher’s language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism. I want to assure the public and especially the teachers that my intention was solely to ensure that our children receive quality education, and I was concerned about the teacher’s ability to communicate effectively with her students. However, as a national leader, I should have addressed this issue through appropriate channels, avoiding public platforms that may have fueled the tribal connotations. I take full responsibility for my actions and acknowledge that my approach was wrong. I understand that my actions may have perpetuated tribal divisions, and for that, I truly apologise to the whole teaching fraternity and nation at large. I want to assure the public that my commitment to our nation’s unity and development has always been genuine. I want to express my gratitude to the public, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, for supporting me during my tenure. I appreciate the opportunity to have served and contributed to the development of our education sector. I also want to extend my apologies to all the leadership and members of my Party ZANU PF. I understand the party’s values of unity and inclusivity, and I regret any harm caused by my lack of judgment. I hope that the party and its members will accept my sincere apologies and recognize my commitment to our nation’s progress. I would like to thank His Excellency, the President CDE Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to serve within the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development, and regret that I have let him down. Finally, I remain committed to the nation’s progress under the leadership of our visionary leadership of His Excellency CDE Dr E.D Munangagwa as we consolidate the gains we have made as we pursue Vision 2030. I hope that the public will accept my sincere apologies and recognize my commitment to our nation’s unity and progress. I am committed to learning from this experience and growing as a leader. I thank you all. Sincerely, Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda, Former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development

