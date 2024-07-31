"Prophet" Jailed 20 Years For Raping 15-Year-Old Client
A 40-year-old self-proclaimed prophet from Chitungwiza has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court for raping a client.
The court heard that on June 16, 2024, the 15-year-old complainant attended a church service where the accused “prophesied” that she needed a three-day exorcism to rid herself of purported evil spirits.
The following day, the complainant attended the first exorcism session and was instructed to return alone on June 22, 2024. On that day, the accused directed her to a Muhacha tree in the bush, claiming he would pray for her there.
Upon reaching the tree, the accused covered the complainant’s face with a cloth and ordered her to kneel. He then made her lie down on a piece of cloth, removed her clothes, and raped her. Despite her cries for help, no one came to her rescue.
The accused promised to buy the complainant a brand-new phone in exchange for her silence. The incident came to light when the complainant confided in a friend, leading to the accused’s arrest.
The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
More: Pindula News