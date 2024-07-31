"Prophet" Jailed 20 Years For Raping 15-Year-Old Client

6 minutes ago Wed, 31 Jul 2024 04:58:06 GMT

A 40-year-old self-proclaimed prophet from Chitungwiza has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court for raping a client.

The court heard that on June 16, 2024, the 15-year-old complainant attended a church service where the accused “prophesied” that she needed a three-day exorcism to rid herself of purported evil spirits.

The following day, the complainant attended the first exorcism session and was instructed to return alone on June 22, 2024. On that day, the accused directed her to a Muhacha tree in the bush, claiming he would pray for her there.

Feedback