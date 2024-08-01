Alick Macheso Unveils Tracklist For 13th Album "Kupa Kuturika"

The album was produced at Macheso’s Alema Music Studios in Chitungwiza by Bothwell Nyamhodera, with Aaron Tomu serving as the audio engineer.

Macheso’s publicist, Tichaona Makahamadze, confirmed that preparations for the album launch are well underway.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The management team had previously kept the tracklist under wraps to avoid potential copycats. Makahamadze:

This is the album cover and tracklist that we have just released as people have been asking us the names of the songs. The album will be only available on Friday morning before the main launch. We have done our groundwork and we are glad with the feedback that we have been receiving.

The album launch feature a star-studded lineup of supporting acts which includes youthful musicians Saintfloew, Andy Muridzo, Feli Nandi, Enzo Ishall, and the Chillspot Records clique led by hype-man DJ Fantan.

Furthermore, Macheso’s own sons, Esau and Tatenda, who lead the popular Cheso Boys band, will also feature.

The launch of Macheso’s 12th album “Tinosvitswa Nashe” in 2022 at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex was a massive success, with reports of thousands of fans being turned away due to capacity constraints.

With the release of his 13th studio album “Kupa Kuturika”, Macheso continues to solidify his legacy as one of the most influential and revered sungura music artists in Zimbabwe.

His discography is a testament to his longevity and musical prowess, featuring albums such as “Magariro” (1998), “Vakiridzo” (1999), “Simbaradzo” (2000), “Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya” (2003), “Vapupuri Pupurai” (2007), “Ndezvashe-eh” (2007), “Zvinoda Kutendwa” (2010), “Kwatabva Mitunhu” (2012), “Tsoka Dzerwendo” (2016), and “Dzinosvitsa Kure” (2018).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment