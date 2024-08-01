Coltart Challenges Government To Increase Councillors' Pay

We spend far too much time on workshops and we do the practical day-to-day business that needs to be done, because, without workshops, councillors can’t survive.

The major problem is the change from executive to ceremonial mayors. It means that mayors and councillors need to have at least two jobs and definitely, they need a job outside of being mayors and they balance the income.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Coltart urged the government to consider adopting a model similar to South Africa, where mayors hold executive powers rather than serving in a purely ceremonial role. He said:

If they are like the citizens of South Africa, whose full-time job is running the city and it reflects globally, that’s something that the government needs to look at. If I could admit that if I committed 24 hours to this job, there is no doubt that we could achieve a lot more, you can’t just work in an executive power with limited powers.

Earlier this year, in January, Coltart revealed that his monthly income amounted to only US$25.

This disclosure came after some opposition activists had demanded that he resign after the Citizens’ Coalition for Change party had been hijacked by Sengezo Tshabangu.

Coltart said that his decision not to step down was not motivated by personal greed, but rather by his commitment to serve the residents of Bulawayo.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment