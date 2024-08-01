Macheso Gets Police Clearance For Album Launch

Your notification letter to hold a musical event on the 2nd of August 2024 at Alex Sports Club from 2100hrs to 0400hrs has been noted. Please confine your event to the above-stated venue and times outlined. Make sure that no Zimbabwean laws are violated. The police will monitor. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Orchestra Mberikwazvo band manager Tich Makahamadze pledged to adhere to the conditions of the clearance. He said:

We would like to thank the authorities for the opportunity. The clearance proved the amount of trust that has been bestowed on us by the authorities during this ongoing SADC Industrialisation Week. We understand people from across the region are in the country for the regional event and we will do our best.

Macheso’s 13th studio album, “Kupa Kuturika”, features six tracks: “Kuverengera”, “Undiregererewo”, “Zvichada Hama”, “Murangarire”, “Kunditaya”, and “Hunhu Hwakashata”.

The album was produced at Macheso’s Alema Music Studios in Chitungwiza by Bothwell Nyamhodera, with Aaron Tomu serving as the audio engineer.

The album launch will feature a star-studded lineup of supporting acts which includes youthful musicians Saintfloew, Andy Muridzo, Feli Nandi, Enzo Ishall, and the Chillspot Records clique led by hype-man DJ Fantan.

Furthermore, Macheso’s own sons, Esau and Tatenda, who lead the popular Cheso Boys band, will also feature.

The launch of Macheso’s 12th album “Tinosvitswa Nashe” in 2022 at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex was a massive success, with reports of thousands of fans being turned away due to capacity constraints.

With the release of his 13th studio album “Kupa Kuturika”, Macheso continues to solidify his legacy as one of the most influential and revered sungura music artists in Zimbabwe.

His discography is a testament to his longevity and musical prowess, featuring albums such as “Magariro” (1998), “Vakiridzo” (1999), “Simbaradzo” (2000), “Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya” (2003), “Vapupuri Pupurai” (2007), “Ndezvashe-eh” (2007), “Zvinoda Kutendwa” (2010), “Kwatabva Mitunhu” (2012), “Tsoka Dzerwendo” (2016), and “Dzinosvitsa Kure” (2018).

