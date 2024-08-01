Money Changer Jailed 6 Months For "Unlawful Foreign Currency Dealings"
A 20-year-old Harare man, Bernard Rufaro Nyamande, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Harare Magistrates’ Court on charges of unlawfully dealing in foreign currency.
According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on April 18, 2024.
Police officers who were conducting surveillance spotted the Nyamande engaging in foreign currency dealings outside the OK Machipisa store.
The police officers then set a trap, approached the accused, and proposed to exchange US$30 for Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG435).
After some negotiations, Nyamande transferred the requested amount of ZWG435 to an account used by the officers for the sting operation and received US$30 in return.
The other police officers monitoring the transaction then immediately arrested the accused person.
Nyamande pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment, with 6 months of the sentence suspended for 5 years.
He will serve the remaining 6 months of the sentence effectively.
More: Pindula News