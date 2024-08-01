Money Changer Jailed 6 Months For "Unlawful Foreign Currency Dealings"

5 minutes ago Thu, 01 Aug 2024 08:50:10 GMT

A 20-year-old Harare man, Bernard Rufaro Nyamande, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Harare Magistrates’ Court on charges of unlawfully dealing in foreign currency.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on April 18, 2024.

Police officers who were conducting surveillance spotted the Nyamande engaging in foreign currency dealings outside the OK Machipisa store.

