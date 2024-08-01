Parirenyatwa Faces Critical Shortage Of Essential Drugs, Equipment

The hospital authorities have reportedly warned the staff against divulging any information about the ongoing crisis, further exacerbating the challenges faced by both patients and healthcare workers. Said a source who preferred anonymity:

It has become a nightmare for us as staff at Parirenyatwa. There are serious shortages of medication, needles, syringes, cotton, alcohol (medicinal), methylated spirit, sodium hypochlorite, and sometimes even latex gloves and stationery. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 For example, the lift linking the ground floor to the third floor is frequently out of order, forcing us to carry patients up the ramp. It is torture. The lift gets fixed but only works for a few days. Authorities have warned us not to speak out, but remaining silent affects our patients, who come with various illnesses.

Parirenyatwa Hospital’s public relations manager, Terrence Mautsi, admitted there were shortages but attributed them to erratic supplies. Said Mautsi:

Indeed, we have been having erratic supplies due to shortages from our suppliers. This is a national problem affecting all public hospitals in the country. As the largest referral centre, Parirenyatwa is the most affected because we offer the widest spectrum of specialist services in the country. That being said, we continue to provide services, with patients being given prescriptions for medicines and supplies that are in short supply after being seen by our doctors.

Over the years, Zimbabwe’s health sector has faced significant challenges, including the departure of medical personnel to other countries where the pay and working conditions may be more favourable.

Preferred destinations include Britain, Canada, the United States, and South Africa.

Broader economic factors, such as the rising cost of living, high unemployment, stagnant salaries, currency instability, and shortages of foreign currency and basic commodities like electricity and water, have created difficulties for many Zimbabweans.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment