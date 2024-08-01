Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL Conducts 2024 Chibuku Super Cup Draw

6 minutes agoThu, 01 Aug 2024 12:01:33 GMT
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday, 01 August, conducted the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first-round draws.

Four lowest placed team as per the latest PSL table, Telone, Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers and Hwange, will start their campaign in the preliminary round.

The two winners from the preliminary round fixtures will join fourteen top-placed sides in the first round of the tournament.

The sixteen teams will be paired and play one-legged fixtures, with the winners progressing to the next stage.

Preliminary Round Draw

  • Chegutu Pirates FC v Hwange FC
  • Telone FC v Arenel Movers FC

First Round Draw

  • FC Platinum v Telone/Arenel
  • Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates/Hwange
  • Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Simba Bhora v Herentals
  • Highlanders v Greenfuel
  • Dynamos v ZPC Kariba
  • Bikita Minerals v CAPS United
  • Chicken Inn v Yadah

Competition Dates

Preliminary Round: 7 August 2024

First Round: 17-18 August 2024

Quarter Final: 21-22 September 2024

Semi-Final: 26-27 October 2024

Final: 30 November 2024

Dynamos were the winners of the winners of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup and will participate in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

