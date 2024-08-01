PSL Conducts 2024 Chibuku Super Cup Draw

6 minutes ago Thu, 01 Aug 2024 12:01:33 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday, 01 August, conducted the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first-round draws.

Four lowest placed team as per the latest PSL table, Telone, Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers and Hwange, will start their campaign in the preliminary round.

The two winners from the preliminary round fixtures will join fourteen top-placed sides in the first round of the tournament.

