America Refutes Zimbabwe's Claim That Its Diplomat Who Ran Over A Girl In Dema Is A "Fugitive From Justice"

The US embassy expressed its sincere condolences and deep sadness regarding the tragic death of a school-aged girl near Dema, Zimbabwe on June 3rd, 2024. The US embassy including the US diplomat involved in the accident transparently complied with local officials following the accident. The diplomat involved in the accident has since departed Zimbabwe. US embassy representatives have been in communication with the family and community including attendance at the funeral and support for the girl's family. The US embassy recognizes the devastation of this accident for all involved and will continue to communicate and cooperate with the police and other officials as they complete their investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones, of the girl.

Reached for comment by VOA, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesman, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The police who attended the scene were told by senior US embassy officials that he (Kimpton) needed a period to rest but were told later he was no longer in the country. The documentation process hasn’t been completed and the matter is still before the police because we could not proceed with the formalities in his absence. It appears he (Kimpton) is no longer coming back to Zimbabwe. Investigations have stalled.

In an earlier interview with The Herald, the Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), George Charamba, said Zimbabwe will do everything possible to have Kimpton brought to justice. Said Charamba:

No one, from whichever country or continent, is allowed to spill innocent Zimbabwean blood and get away with it. The behaviour of diplomats must be consistent with the dignity of their profession but also with the expectations of the Vienna Convention. When a diplomat is involved in a fatal traffic accident, uses the pretext of counselling, which he thinks is only available in his country, and then decides to stay away from the police, he or she moves from being a diplomat to a fugitive and there are adequate instruments which Zimbabwe can summon to bring that diplomat to account. We will do precisely that.

Texas-based Zimbabwean human rights lawyer, Kennedy Masiye, told VOA that diplomats are protected under international law. He said:

Diplomats are protected from prosecution under international law. Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Vienna Convention that protects diplomats from being prosecuted criminally or in civil court.”

Masiye admitted that Zimbabwe can ask for a waiver, though he notes that it is up to the United States government to lift the immunity for the diplomat to stand trial.

