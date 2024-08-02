Kariba MP, 13 Others Arrested For Protesting Detention Of Timba And Other CCC Activists

They are currently detained at Kariba Police Headquarters. This is Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa. The constitution has been suspended! The fight is on. Homeland or death!

The arrest of the CCC activists in Kariba on Wednesday comes as the government has intensified its crackdown against dissent, which appears to be an attempt to prevent any potential protests that could disrupt the upcoming 44th SADC Summit scheduled to be held in Harare on August 17.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said:

14 Kariba residents, who are detained at Kariba Police Station, have been charged with contravening section 37 of Criminal Code by ZRP and they are accused of participating in a gathering with intent to cause public violence. ZRP officers allege that the 14 participated in an unsanctioned protest holding some placards inscribed with messages demanding the release of CCC political party leader Jameson Timba and other Harare residents, who were arrested and detained in June.

Timba and the CCC activists were arrested on 16 June 2024 while commemorating the Day of the African Child in Harare.

They face charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry, and disorderly conduct.

The High Court upheld the decision on July 17, leaving the detainees languishing in prolonged pretrial detention at Harare’s Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

A magistrate court on June 27 denied them bail on the grounds that the detainees were likely to commit similar offences if released.

Last week, police raided and disrupted a ZINASU meeting which had been attended by over 60 students at the ZESA Training Centre in Belvedere, Harare.

