Public Gatherings Not Banned - ZRP

4 minutes ago Fri, 02 Aug 2024 12:06:00 GMT

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has refuted reports that public gatherings had been banned in the lead-up to the upcoming 44th SADC Summit scheduled for August 17 in Harare.

In a statement issued on Friday, 02 August, Nyathi said the claims as false and urged members of the public to adhere to the country’s laws while engaging in various activities. Said Nyathi: