Public Gatherings Not Banned - ZRP
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has refuted reports that public gatherings had been banned in the lead-up to the upcoming 44th SADC Summit scheduled for August 17 in Harare.
In a statement issued on Friday, 02 August, Nyathi said the claims as false and urged members of the public to adhere to the country’s laws while engaging in various activities. Said Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings alleging that the Government of Zimbabwe has banned or prohibited public gatherings due to the forth coming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit. This is false.Feedback
The public should dismiss this false information with the contempt it disserves. The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to observe the country’s laws whilst conducting various activities in order to assist in the maintenance of law and order.
More: Pindula News
