Seven Harare Robbers Jailed 12 Years Each

They demanded money and ransacked the room. When the complainant told them he had no money, one of the accused persons kicked him and ordered him to sit down.

The robbers then used a nylon cable to tie up the complainant and his wife, instructing them to sit on the floor.

Some of the accused persons lifted a safe from the floor and placed it on a chair in the bedroom, while others assaulted the complainant and his wife.

The complainant’s wife was untied and directed to retrieve the safe’s keys from a cupboard, which she handed over to one of the accused.

However, they were unable to open the safe, which contained US$55,000 in cash, gold, and other valuables, and took the entire safe with them.

After locking the complainant and his wife inside the bedroom, the robbers fled the scene.

A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused persons. In total, US$62,415 worth of items were stolen, with US$6,000 recovered.

