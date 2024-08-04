Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Man Sentenced To 10 Years Over Stolen TelOne Wires Worth US$16

7 minutes agoSun, 04 Aug 2024 15:43:00 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Man Sentenced To 10 Years Over Stolen TelOne Wires Worth US$16

A 26-year-old Harare man, Sylvester Huche, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

Huche was found guilty of unlawful possession of 3 meters of TelOne drop wires, in contravention of the Postal and Telecommunications Act.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 29, 2024, at around 12:15 AM, when Huche was walking along Matleybent Road in Belvedere, carrying a black plastic bag.

Caleb Kuwarunza and Edmore Jombo, who were conducting security checks in the area, intercepted Huche and searched him, finding the 3 meters of TelOne drop wires and a pair of pliers in his possession.

The recovered wires were valued at US$16. Huche was immediately arrested and handed over to the police.

itel A05s now available on Pindula:

32GB storage, 2GB RAM

$70 USD

WhatsApp +263715068543

The court has imposed the mandatory penalty of 10 years imprisonment on Huche.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

VandalismTelOne Vandalism

2 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback