Man Sentenced To 10 Years Over Stolen TelOne Wires Worth US$16

7 minutes ago Sun, 04 Aug 2024 15:43:00 GMT

A 26-year-old Harare man, Sylvester Huche, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

Huche was found guilty of unlawful possession of 3 meters of TelOne drop wires, in contravention of the Postal and Telecommunications Act.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 29, 2024, at around 12:15 AM, when Huche was walking along Matleybent Road in Belvedere, carrying a black plastic bag.

Feedback