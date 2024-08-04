Man Sentenced To 10 Years Over Stolen TelOne Wires Worth US$16
A 26-year-old Harare man, Sylvester Huche, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court.
Huche was found guilty of unlawful possession of 3 meters of TelOne drop wires, in contravention of the Postal and Telecommunications Act.
According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 29, 2024, at around 12:15 AM, when Huche was walking along Matleybent Road in Belvedere, carrying a black plastic bag.
Caleb Kuwarunza and Edmore Jombo, who were conducting security checks in the area, intercepted Huche and searched him, finding the 3 meters of TelOne drop wires and a pair of pliers in his possession.
The recovered wires were valued at US$16. Huche was immediately arrested and handed over to the police.
The court has imposed the mandatory penalty of 10 years imprisonment on Huche.
