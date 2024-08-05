Foreign Tourist Arrested In Masvingo For Filming Video On Water And Electricity Outages

The two tourists were brought before a Masvingo magistrate to face the alleged offences. The courtroom was reportedly packed with some senior police officers and operatives from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

The court heard that Slavik, who was booked at Back Packers Lodge in Masvingo, was disturbed by riotous noise outside.

He went out to investigate and discovered that it was a group of people whose relative was run over by a vehicle.

He started recording a video of the scene also narrating that Zimbabwe is experiencing continued water and electricity shortages.

Slavik is also alleged to have said prices were very high in Zimbabwe because of the tough economic situation.

Police officers who heard his video narration arrested and charged him with spreading falsehoods.

After arresting Slavik, police went to the lodge and found a sex toy in Ssekamwa’s bag and arrested him.

Police allegedly impounded the two’s laptops, cameras, sex toy, passports, cash and bags.

During the court appearance of the two foreign tourists, their lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambwakwe Law Chambers, argued that the law regarding the spread of falsehoods had long been struck off Zimbabwe’s statute books.

Interestingly, the irony of the situation was evident, as even within the same court building where his clients were being tried, there were power cuts at the time.

Furthermore, Mabvure told the magistrate that water had been unavailable in Masvingo for several days and that load-shedding lasted up to 12 hours per day in the area.

Magistrate Madzingo remanded the two in custody to this Monday.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Monday said they were focused on securing Slavia’s release. Said ZLHR:

In Masvingo, our energies are focused on securing the release from detention on bail of Lukas Slavia, a 37-year-old Czech national, who was arrested last week for allegedly publishing or communicating a false statement, after he reportedly recorded a video of some mourners and also stating and lamenting water shortages and electricity in the ancient city. Slavia, who is represented by Knowledge Mabvuure, was also charged with criminal nuisance.

The Czech Republic Embassy in Zimbabwe was reportedly making some frantic efforts to get their citizen released.

