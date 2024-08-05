Maimane Calls On South Africa To Cut Diplomatic Ties with Zimbabwe

These arrests have drawn condemnation from opposition parties, local and international political observers, as well as churches.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane called on South Africa to cut diplomatic ties with the ZANU PF-led government, stating that failure to do so would be akin to enabling “an evil regime that kills and destroys”. Said Maimane:

I have always maintained that South Africa should cut diplomatic ties with the dictatorship in Zimbabwe. We must play no part in enabling evil and make no mistake the Mnangagwa regime is evil. They lie, kill and destroy. The abuse of political rights and the arrests of activists over the last few days is more justification of that position. How can we claim to care about human rights on the global stage while ignoring the most blatant abuse of rights that has derailed the SADC region? What Emmerson Mnangagwa and Robert Mugabe have done over 44 years is one of the greatest atrocities of history. We must not diminish this oppression because it is happening to black bodies.

South Africa’s second-largest political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), last week called on the SADC to move the 44th SADC Summit from Zimbabwe to another country.

In contrast, the African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Zuko Godlimpi, said that if there are issues in Zimbabwe that need to be discussed, they will be addressed during the summit in Harare. Said Godlimpi:

On the issue of the Zimbabwean situation, we have noted some reports that some political parties in South Africa suggest that should lead to the rescheduling of the SADC Summit that is going to be held in Harare. The ANC does not agree with that stance. If there are issues arising in Zimbabwe that require the intervention of the SADC community it will have to happen, including as the part of the summit itself. South Africa has never been in a position where we ought to run away from areas of conflict and say our best way of engaging in solving conflict is to pull away. If South Africa has to go there to help in any situation or if there are concerns about political violence, we will do it in Zimbabwe and now away.

